On March 20, 2019 Mildred T. Lamm (nee St. Ours) beloved wife of the late Alvin B. Lamm (Bud); devoted mother of Joseph A. Lamm and his wife Linda; loving grandmother of Mary Kate Lamm, Matthew Lamm and Abigail Lamm; sister of the late Robert (Bob) St. Ours, Lloyd (Lou) St. Ours and George (Buddy) St. Ours; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, March 28 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church, Elkridge on Friday, March 29 at 10:30 AM. A private entombment will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019