Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred LAMM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred T. LAMM

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mildred T. LAMM Notice
On March 20, 2019 Mildred T. Lamm (nee St. Ours) beloved wife of the late Alvin B. Lamm (Bud); devoted mother of Joseph A. Lamm and his wife Linda; loving grandmother of Mary Kate Lamm, Matthew Lamm and Abigail Lamm; sister of the late Robert (Bob) St. Ours, Lloyd (Lou) St. Ours and George (Buddy) St. Ours; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, March 28 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church, Elkridge on Friday, March 29 at 10:30 AM. A private entombment will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now