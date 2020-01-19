Home

March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
2604 Banister Road
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
2604 Banister Road
Mildred Vera (Hopkins) Armstead

Mildred Vera (Hopkins) Armstead
On January 10, 2020, Mrs. Mildred V. Hopkins-Armstead, beloved wife of the late James L. Armstead, loving mother of Andre R. Armstead, Yvette Armstead, Dorene Armstead and Brian Armstead. She is also survived by three granddaughters and a host of loving relatives and friends. Mrs. Armstead was preceded in death by her parents Burnell and Hattie Hopkins and daughter Denise Armstead.

Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Sunday, where the family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The family will also receive friends on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2604 Banister Road, followed by funeral services at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
