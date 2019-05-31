Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Miles Kress

Miles Kress Notice
Suddenly on May 29, 2019, Miles Michael Kress, beloved husband of Trudy Kress; devoted father of Leah Lamberty and her husband Steven; cherished grandfather of Holden and Payton; dear brother of Cecilia Kress, Anita McHugh and her husband Sean, Teresa Greenhalgh and her husband Alan and Mark Kress; dear brother-in-law of Bill Schulze and his wife Carol; also survived by several nieces and nephews, his best friend George Evans and family and his puppy "Oscar".Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. (610 W. McPhail Road Bel Air, MD 21014) on Sunday from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the St. Mark Catholic Church (Fallston). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to Warriormusicfoundation.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2019
