On June 8, 2019, Milton Baxley, age 72, of Bel Air, MD passed away. Beloved husband of Barbara Fink Baxley; devoted father of Andrew (Cynthia) Baxley and Matthew (Carolyn) Baxley; loved grandfather of Alexander, Violet, and Kendal Baxley; loving brother of Margaret (Howard) Jahn, Linda (Paul) Lizura, Robert (Caroline) Baxley, James (Debby) Baxley, and John (Margie) Baxley; also survived by sister-in-law, Juanita Garrett ( Don Gochnauer), brother-in-laws, Robert (Renee) Fink, and Michael (Jennifer) Fink; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Milton was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Friday, June 14. 2019 from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Albert P. Close Foundation, 139 N. Main Street, Suite 201, Bel Air, MD 21014. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019
