Milton Young Delaney, of 3600 Liberty Heights Avenue, died peacefully at the age of 72 on May 14, 2019. Son of the late Dr. Harold Delaney and Sadie Geraldine East Delaney, Milton was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. He is survived by four children, Lisa Richardson Muse, Kali Delaney Somerville, Rani Michaela, and Gabriel Wellington; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved friends and family members. In lieu of traditional funeral services, the family will be hosting a Repass to celebrate his life on Sunday, June 2nd at 2pm. All friends and family are welcomed: 9333 Talister Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2019