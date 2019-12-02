Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Dubrov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Dubrov

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton Dubrov Notice
Milton Dubrov, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 98. Mr. Dubrov was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia Dubrov (nee Terl), and parents, Abraham and Rose Dubrov. He is survived by his children, Fran (Steve) Rosenberg, Lois (Harmon) Miller, and Beanie Dubrov (Will Foreman); grandchildren, Laura (Jared) Hosid, Andrew (Jen) Rosenberg, Robyn (Ibrahim) Sagatov, Arin Foreman (Nina Guo), Lisa (Tommy) Shekarchi, Emily Miller, and Karen (Barry) Sheehan; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Talia and Jillian Hosid, Olivia and Chloe Rosenberg, Zander and Waverly Sagatov, Ollie Shekarchi, and Christopher and James Sheehan; and his special friend, Corinne Vineberg.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, December 3, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 211 E. Lombard Street, #260, Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 3705 Michelle Way, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -