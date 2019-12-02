|
|
Milton Dubrov, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 98. Mr. Dubrov was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia Dubrov (nee Terl), and parents, Abraham and Rose Dubrov. He is survived by his children, Fran (Steve) Rosenberg, Lois (Harmon) Miller, and Beanie Dubrov (Will Foreman); grandchildren, Laura (Jared) Hosid, Andrew (Jen) Rosenberg, Robyn (Ibrahim) Sagatov, Arin Foreman (Nina Guo), Lisa (Tommy) Shekarchi, Emily Miller, and Karen (Barry) Sheehan; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Talia and Jillian Hosid, Olivia and Chloe Rosenberg, Zander and Waverly Sagatov, Ollie Shekarchi, and Christopher and James Sheehan; and his special friend, Corinne Vineberg.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, December 3, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 211 E. Lombard Street, #260, Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 3705 Michelle Way, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019