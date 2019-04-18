|
On April 16, 2019, Milton I. Bereson, graduate of Poly Tech, 1939, LTJG of US Navy, and graduate of University of Maryland; beloved husband of Molly Bereson (nee Lesnick); devoted father of Robin (Arthur) Barr, Michael (Catherine) Bereson and Rachel (Lloyd) Lachow; dear brother of the late Albert (Shirley) Bereson and Harold (Beverlye) Bereson; dear brother-in-law of Beverly Lesnick and the late Stanley Lesnick, Lila (Donald) Goldberger, and Judy (Howard) Blank; loving son of the late Katie and Jacob Beresonsky; adoring grandfather of Matthew (Melissa) Barr, Brian (Jamie) Barr, Brittany (Nathan) Lehnhoff, Sean (Iva) Bereson, Nathan and his Fiancée, Dejah Rosenberg, Jordana (Toyam) Cox and Sophie Lachow; adoring great grandfather of Jillian and Seth Barr, Brooke and Lev Barr and Sloane Lehnhoff; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, April 18, at 12 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 9907 Middle Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment with a service at 7 pm and Friday from 9 am - 12 pm, with a service at 9 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 18, 2019