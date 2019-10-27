Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Eser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton J. Eser Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton J. Eser Sr. Notice
On October 25, 2019, Milton J. Eser, Sr., beloved husband of the late Gloria Esther-Ruth Barranger Eser; loving father of Anne L. Wright (Ken), Pamela G. Fink (Mike), and Milton J. Eser, Jr.; grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 11; great-great-grandfather of 3; and brother of Thomas Eser.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 1, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10 am. Interment to follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Upperco, MD.

If desired, donations in Milton's name may be made to the S.S. JOHN W. BROWN, and mailed to Project Liberty Ship, Inc., P.O. Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now