On October 25, 2019, Milton J. Eser, Sr., beloved husband of the late Gloria Esther-Ruth Barranger Eser; loving father of Anne L. Wright (Ken), Pamela G. Fink (Mike), and Milton J. Eser, Jr.; grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 11; great-great-grandfather of 3; and brother of Thomas Eser.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 1, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10 am. Interment to follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Upperco, MD.
If desired, donations in Milton's name may be made to the S.S. JOHN W. BROWN, and mailed to Project Liberty Ship, Inc., P.O. Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019