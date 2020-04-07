Home

Milton Moses

Milton Moses Notice
Milton Moses passed away April 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ilene Moses (nee Reuben); siblings, Adolph Moses, Saul Moses, and Samuel Moses; and parents, Morris and Regina Moses. He is survived by his children, Robert (Gena) Moses, Carol (Jon) Ross, and Margery (Alan) Levine; grandchildren, Joshua Moses, Abigail Moses, Zachary Levine, and Max Levine; and beloved friend, Ellen Katz.

Funeral services are private. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
