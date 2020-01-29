Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Milton Russell COONEY


1926 - 2020
Milton Russell COONEY Notice
On January 26, 2020, Milton Russell Cooney, beloved husband of the late Betty Delores Cooney (nee Wareheim), devoted father of Nancy Lee Jones and the late M. Russell Cooney, II; father-in-law of Gary Jones and Michele Cooney and dear grandfather to Rick, Scott, John and Shaun. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by siblings Bud Cooney and Dot Hutchinson.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
