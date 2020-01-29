|
On January 26, 2020, Milton Russell Cooney, beloved husband of the late Betty Delores Cooney (nee Wareheim), devoted father of Nancy Lee Jones and the late M. Russell Cooney, II; father-in-law of Gary Jones and Michele Cooney and dear grandfather to Rick, Scott, John and Shaun. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by siblings Bud Cooney and Dot Hutchinson.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020