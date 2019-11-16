Home

Houck, Minerva Arline Houck, 93;

Died November 13, 2019 at Oakcrest Retirement Community, Parkville, MD

Born December 31, 1925 near Anna, Ohio; Daughter of Sarah and John Wiessinger

Preceded in death by her husband John and grandchildren Michael and Sarah

Survived by sister Annie Chickerella of Columbus, Ohio; sons John Jr (Sally) of Edmond, OK, James of Sterling VA, David of Milpitas, CA, and Paul (Julie) of Farmington, MN; grandchildren Paul (Lisa), Beth (Phil), Mark (Peggy), Mary, Eleanor and Sebastian; great-grandchildren Hannah, Ella, Jonah, Noah, Kyle and Zachary, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Viewing at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., Kingsville (11750 Belair Rd, Kingsville, MD 21087 · (410) 592-6100) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm.

Funeral Service at St. Michael Lutheran Church (in the chapel, 9534 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236 · (410) 256-6441) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11 am.

Memorial contributions to Lutheran World Relief, Make Mission Quilts at https://lwr.org/quilts
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
