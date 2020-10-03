1/1
Minna Katz
Nov. 15, 1925-Oct. 2, 2020

Beloved wife of the late Louis Katz; dear sister of the late Marion Ruhman and Joan Hassol; loving mother of the late Jeannette Brinch. Left to cherish her memory are her dear sister, Wilma Stern and her sister-in-law, Ethel Abramoff; her children Martha Katz-Hyman, Judith Katz and David Katz, her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She viewed life as a great adventure and always looked to the future, though she cherished the past. While the last six months have been challenging for the country and for her as well, she also had a sense of humor and a forthright and clear view of life, as reflected in an interview she had with New York Magazine in May of this year where she spoke about the importance of working together, caring for one another, and living life through challenges in a meaningful way. There will never be another like her; may her memory always be for a blessing.

Donations may be made to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, Temple Beth Am in Seattle, WA, the American Indian College Fund, or the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
