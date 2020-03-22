Home

Minnie Louise DiPasquale


1933 - 2020
Minnie Louise DiPasquale Notice
On Friday, March 20, 2020, Minnie Louise DiPasquale died peacefully in her sleep at the Loving Care Assisted Living facility in Baltimore, Maryland.

Minnie was born August 1, 1933, in Central City, Pennsylvania, to Gustino DiPangrazio and Inocencia (nee Castellano) DiPangrazio,

Minnie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leo DiPasquale and her two daughters, Karen DiPasquale and Annette DiPasquale. She was predeceased by eight of her siblings and by her son-in-law, James A. Hunt; and she is survived by her sisters Angie (DiPangrazio) Falbo and Liz (DiPangrazio) Salyan, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private service and interment will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () would be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
