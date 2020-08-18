Miriam Eberwein (nee Feit), of Forest Hill, Maryland, passed away on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at the age of 93. Miriam is survived by her children Geraldine (Robert, Sr.) Grubert, Peggylee (late Paul) Bremer, Raymond, Jr. (Pamela) Eberwein, Genene (late Patrick, Sr.) Dixon, Terry (Robert, Jr.) Williams, Robert (Denise) Eberwein, her sister Evelyn (late Carroll) Hauser, her grandchildren Marla Matzuk-Khatib (Wahid Khatib), Dawn (Raphael, Sr.) Fernandez, Richard (Michelle) Bremer, Barbara (David) Labuskes, Michael Bremer, Shannon (Chad) Burns, Michele Dixon, Patrick Dixon, Jr., Lisa Williams, Nathan (Ashley) Eberwein, and Katrina Eberwein, great grandchildren Brandon Griffin, Nathan Griffin, Jamie Young, Brittney Bremer, Kyle Bremer, Destinee Wiatrowski, Madilynn Wiatrowski, Ethan Labuskes, Landon Labuskes, Faith Burns, Wyatt Burns, Cole Burns, Adam Dixon, Corey Halverson and Dylan Dixon, great great grandchildren Xandria Griffin, Bellatrix Griffin, Luna Dixon and Ariel Dixon. Miriam was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Eberwein,Sr. her siblings, Irvin (Rene`) Feit, Benjamin (Shirley) Feit, Max (Miriam) Feit, Oscar (Bea) Feit , Rose (Leon) Bondroff, her grandson Robert Grubert, Jr., and her parents Louis and Ida Feit. Miriam loved visiting with her huge family and friend's. She also enjoyed traveling, bowling, dancing, crocheting, reading and bingo.



Services are Private. Interment Adas Israel Cemetery, 6843 German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



