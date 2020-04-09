|
|
Miriam Eisenstadt (nee Friedenberg), of Columbia, MD, passed away on April 8, 2020. Mimi lived her life always thinking of others first and taking care of her family and friends. She welcomed everyone in her home and loved hosting dinners and parties. Mimi worked many years for the National Institutes of Health as an executive assistant. After retirement she did volunteer work at The Children's Inn at NIH and at the National Holocaust Museum in Washington. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Sheila (Robert) Weisblatt, Fran Hagan, Robert Eisenstadt, and Debra (Jeffrey) Bellamy; sister, Claire Rosenblum; brother-in-law, Dave Spigel, grandchildren, Wendy Weisblatt, Harrison (Laura) Hagan, Heather Bellamy, Alex Hagan, and Connor Bellamy; great-grandchildren, Isan Garduno-Weisblatt, Alessandra Guillen-Bellamy, Katya Guillen-Bellamy, and Jade Mendes-Bellamy. Miriam was predecease by her husband, Harry Eisenstadt; sister, Jackie Spigel; parents, Abraham and Lena Friedenberg.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or The Children's Inn at NIH, 7 West Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020