Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Miriam Feit Notice
Miriam Irma Feit (nee Sonnenschein) passed away on January 24, 2020, at the age of 82. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Max Feit, brother, Dorian Sonnenschein, and parents, David and Ellen Sonnenschein. She is survived by her children, Dory Feit (Mark Magit), and Derek (Liba) Feit, and her brother, Marco (Roselle) Sonnenschein. She is also survived by Evelyn Hauser, Miriam Eberwein and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, January 27, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. The family will be receiving at 16 Stonehenge Circle #8, Pikesville, MD 21208, following interment Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
