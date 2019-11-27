Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Miriam Fried

Miriam Fried (nee Rosen) of Boca Raton, FL, and formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph "Bates" Fried, and her brother Irving Rosen, her sister in law Elaine Fried, and by her parents Bernard and Gertrude Rosen. She is survived by her loving children Andrea (Bill) Gralnick and Dr. Herb (Stacy) Fried, her grandchildren Amanda (Andrew) Agetstein, Harrison Fried, Lexi Fried, Marc (Ester) Gralnick, and Justin Gralnick, her great-grandchildren Dylan and Henry Agetstein and Asher and Zane Gralnick, and her nieces and nephews Howard Fried, Allan Fried, Mona Kotlarsky, and Barbara Nash.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 29, at 12 pm. Interment Moses Montefiore Woodmoor Hebrew Cemetery - Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to, American Macular Degeneratio. In mourning at 2 Foxcreek Court (Fox Chase), Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
