On March 3, 2019, Miriam G. Paperman (nee Greenberg); loving wife of the late Israel J. "Pat" Paperman; adoring mother of Sherry (Ronald) Luria and Diane (Charles) Murry; dear sister of the late Henry Greenberg, Selma Kanefsky, and Milton Greenberg; beloved grandmother of Lisa (Keith) Carswell and Jared (Erica) Luria; cherished great-grandmother of Jake and Justin Carswell, Bennett and Braden Luria; loving step-grandmother of Dr. Matt Murry, April Ward, Charlie Murry V, Jessica Harrington, and Kelly Witomski; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 5, at 12:30 pm. Interment Kovna Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 823 Crystal Palace Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday after interment and Wednesday beginning at noon, with services both nights.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019