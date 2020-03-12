|
|
Miriam Gacofsky (nee Sterman) passed away March 10, 2020, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter Gacofsky; brothers-in-law, Irving Schoenberg, and Charlie Schwartz; and parents, Abraham and Esther Sterman. She is survived by her daughter, Audrey Gacofsky-Sperr (Greg Sperr); sisters, Rosalind Schoenberg, and Toby Schwartz; grandchildren, Alexander and Liam Sperr.
Funeral services and interment will be held at New Montefiore Cemetery - West Babylon, NY on Thursday, March 12 at 1pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation, PO Box 159004, San Francisco, CA 94115 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Friends Of Yad Sarah, 445 Park Avenue, Suite 1702, New York, NY 10022. In mourning at Beth El Congregation 8101 Park Heights Ave, Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020