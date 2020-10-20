1/1
Miriam Jacobson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Herman Jacobson passed away October 18 at age 95. Miriam was born in Elmira , New York on July 12, 1925. Most recently, she lived at North Oaks in Baltimore. She was the mother of three; Phyllis (Jeffrey) Cramer, Stephen (Leslie) Jacobson and Fraeda (Elliot) Lewis. Grandmother of seven; Alexandra (Michael) Coughlin, Evan Cramer, Bryan Jacobson and Ionit Behar, James (Kaitlyn) Jacobson, Keith Jacobson, Mark (Katie) Lewis and Jessica Lewis (significant other Josh Lozar) . Four great-grandsons Quinn, Tyler and Sean Coughlin and Asher Jacobson. She is survived by her sister Joyce Herman Kahn and many dear loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Irving Jacobson, sister Anne Herman Rubin and parents Archie and Jennie Herman . A special thank you to her wonderful caretakers, for whom we are so grateful

She was an excellent student, winning many educational and religious honors. She attended Rochester Institute of Technology and Elmira College, earning her master's in education. For many years she taught in Elmira at Hendy Avenue school, Elmira College and later on at Congregation Shomray Hadath religious school.

Known as Mimi, she was the guiding light to her family members and friends. She was very active as a volunteer in many civic and religious organizations. Her love of teaching is legendary, keeping in touch with many of her former students. Traveling was something she really enjoyed Also books were her passion. She could discuss them at length .

Funeral services are following COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, Contributions in her memory to any charity of your choice or the MS society. National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved