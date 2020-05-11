Miriam 'Mimi' Silbert Joseph, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Joseph; children, Rebecca J. Joseph, Matthew (Rachel) Joseph, and Deborah Joseph (Ian Lylen); siblings, Josephine (George) Benedek and Earl (Pat) Silbert; and grandchildren, Naomi and Benjamin Joseph. She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Coleman Silbert.



A passionate Baltimore Orioles and Johns Hopkins Blue Jay Lacrosse fan, Mimi loved her family, her college alma mater, Harvard-Radcliffe, Cape Cod, the arts, and Jewish rituals and history.



Funeral services are private. Please contact Sol Levinson & Bros. for information on the Zoom access for the service. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please direct any acknowledgement cards to Matthew Joseph, 4608 Edgefield Road, Bethesda, MD 20814.



