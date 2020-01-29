Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Loudon Park Cemetery
3620 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam L. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam L. Jones Notice
On January 24, 2020, Miriam L. Jones (nee McHale) loving wife of the late Martin L. Jones; devoted mother of Glenn R. Cavanaugh and his wife Darleen Cavanaugh. She was also predeceased by her first husband Robert J. Cavanaugh.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held in the Loudon Park Cemetery, 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229) on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in her memory to Susan G. Komen for the cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX (75244.) Arrangements by the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home Inc. www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -