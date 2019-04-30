Miriam Lee Reno, age 78, of Bel Air, MD passed away on April 28, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD surrounded by her family. Born in Fountain Green, MD, she was the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Fabiszak) Brown and wife of the late James Reno. A homemaker, she loved sport and was an Orioles and Ravens fan. She enjoyed watching drama shows and soap operas. She had a great love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Mrs. Reno is survived by her sons, Jeff Reno, Alan Reno and Tim Reno; daughter, Karen Rice (Joseph); sisters, Betty, Carolyn and Sharon; brothers, Bobby, Anthony and Michael; and 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John Reno, Sr.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 11 am-12 pm with services following at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Alan Reno, Jeff Reno, Tim Reno, Timmy Reno, Johnny Reno, Christopher Reno and Eddie Maloney.Those who desire may make a donation to the , 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019