Miriam Lewkowicz, 100, passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. She is survived by her children, Felicia (late Izak) Kaufman, Henry (Phyllis) Lewkowicz and David Lewkowicz (Manon Dufort); grandchildren, Gary (Annette) Kaufman, Israel (Susan) Kaufman, Esther (Shai) Sasson, Sarah (Duvy) Goldberg, Rachel (Matt) Cohen, Lauren (Bryan) Levenson, Matthew Lewkowicz (Marie-Yan Morvan and Sherry Lewkowicz (Naschon Rothstein); great-grandmother of 19 and great-great grandmother of 5. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Abram Lewkowicz and Gidali Zaltsberg; siblings, Moishe, Srul and Aron Rzetelny. She also lost four additional siblings and parents, Hersz and Rose Rzetelny in The Holocaust.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.



