Miriam "Ann" Annette Lloyd, 83, of Upperco, MD passed away on April 12, 2020 at the Maryland Masonic Home. She was the daughter of the late John and Bessie (Trabert) Wilson, beloved wife of Paul Maynard Lloyd and loving sister to Verna R. Diehl
Due to the current health crisis a private graveside service will be held at Grace Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Services by ELINE FUNERAL HOME -Hampstead. To leave online condolences and get service updates go to www.elinefh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2020