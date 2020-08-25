Miriam Magat (nee Trieger) of Baltimore, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Claude Magat, both Holocaust survivors. She is survived by her children, Gail (Dr. Scott) Millison and Dr. Aaron (Allison) Magat, her siblings, Ruth (late David) Diamond and Sidney (Dana) Trieger, her grandchildren, Stephanie Coppel, Brad (Rebecca) Millison, and Jordan, Joshua, and Cole Magat, her great-grandchildren, Charles and Georgia Coppel, and devoted friend Howard Pierce.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Itineris Baltimore.



