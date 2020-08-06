1/1
Miriam Mahowald
1940 - 2020
Miriam Ellis Mahowald, age 80, of Ellicott City, Maryland passed away on July 28, 2020. Miriam was born January 23, 1940 in Betterton, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Mahowald. Loving mother of Mary Schuh and her husband Edward, Joanne Collins, Linda Mahowald, Diana Werhan, daughter-in-law Eve Mahowald, and the late Anton Mahowald. Cherished grandmother of Kevin Unglesbee, Cynthia Schuh, Nicholas Schuh, Ari Mahowald, Zachariah Werhan, Hannah Mahowald, and Liam Galaspie. Miriam will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Interment was held at Meadowridge Memorial Park on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Interment
Meadowridge Memorial Park
