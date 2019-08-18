Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Smelkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Smelkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Smelkinson Notice
On August 16, 2019, Miriam Smelkinson (nee Wachter); devoted wife of the late Alvin Paul Smelkinson; loving mother of the late Rina (Howard) Janet, Ira (Lisa) Smelkinson and Jeffrey (Deborah) Smelkinson; dear sister of the late Albert (Irene) Wachter, late Pearl (Bernard) Berelowitz, late Dora (Jack) Rabovsky, late Goldie (Morris) Beber and the late Louis (Jeanne) Wachter; loving sister-in-law of the late Richard (Barbara) Smelkinson; loving Bubbie of Andrew (Anna) Janet and the late Adam (Corinne) Janet, Arielle, Emma, Izzy, Aliya, Hannah and Rebecca Smelkinson; loving great-Bubbie of Ricki and Aaron Janet; devoted daughter of the late Rebecca and Samuel Wachter; cherished daughter-in-law of the late Betty and Ben Smelkinson; beloved aunt and great-aunt to many.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, August 19, at 1 pm. Interment Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7 Slade Avenue, Apartment 305, Baltimore, MD 21208. Kosher food only.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now