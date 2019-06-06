|
On June 2, 2019, Moira Keane Frost, of Charlottesville, VA and formerly of Brooklandville, MD; beloved wife of the late John K. Frost, M.D.; loving mother of: Moira Frost Tamburello (Anthony) of Warrington, PA, Rosanne Frost, M.D. of Oakwood, GA, Noreen Frost (Michael) of Lutherville, MD, Therese Frost Kohler (Jeffery) of Phoenix, AZ, John K. Frost, Jr. of Moravian Falls, NC, Sheila Frost Davis (Jeffrey), M.D. of Charlottesville, VA, and James K. Frost, M.D. (Nicole) of Hardeeville, SC; grandmother of ten; great-grandmother to ten; daughter of the late Thomas and Nora Keane; and sister to Sr. Sheila (Rosaleen) Keane, OP, and the late Thomas Keane, and Joan Keane Crotty. The family will receive friends in the Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church, 1701 Regent Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 on Saturday, June 8, 9:15-10am with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10am. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John K. and Moira A. Frost Faculty Recognition Award Fund at Maryvale Preparatory School, 11300 Falls Road, Lutherville, MD 21093; or to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY. 10545. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 6, 2019