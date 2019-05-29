|
Molly McConnel of Towson MD, 70, died suddenly of natural causes at home, April 2nd 2019. Born in Baltimore, raised in Amherstburg, Ontario Canada. Returned to Baltimore and joined the nursing staff at Johns Hopkins Hospital, later Church Home and St Joseph's hospitals. Retired 2016. Survived by her sisters Maureen McConnell of Inverness FL, and Mary Beth Mailloux of Windsor Ontario and 5 nieces and nephews. An avid gardener, Molly will be remembered by relatives and friends at a garden dedication June 2, 4pm at Southland Hills Park, at Alabama and Bosley Ave , Towson MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019