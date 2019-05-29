Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Molly McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Ann McConnell

Notice Condolences Flowers

Molly Ann McConnell Notice
Molly McConnel of Towson MD, 70, died suddenly of natural causes at home, April 2nd 2019. Born in Baltimore, raised in Amherstburg, Ontario Canada. Returned to Baltimore and joined the nursing staff at Johns Hopkins Hospital, later Church Home and St Joseph's hospitals. Retired 2016. Survived by her sisters Maureen McConnell of Inverness FL, and Mary Beth Mailloux of Windsor Ontario and 5 nieces and nephews. An avid gardener, Molly will be remembered by relatives and friends at a garden dedication June 2, 4pm at Southland Hills Park, at Alabama and Bosley Ave , Towson MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.