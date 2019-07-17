Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Molly GOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly GOLDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Molly GOLDEN Notice
On Monday, July 15, 2019, Molly (nee Vigran) Golden, age 89 of Towson, MD. Devoted wife of the late Milton Sarubin and the late Irv Golden; beloved mother of Jessica Burdine and Linda Sarubin and her husband Carroll Swam; adored sister of Agnes Richter; loving aunt of Nancy Richter, Mark Richter, Marvin Barrash and David Barrash. Also survived by her cherished friend, Daisy Straisinger.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Molly with memorial contributions to the Maryland ASPCA. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 17 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.