On Monday, July 15, 2019, Molly (nee Vigran) Golden, age 89 of Towson, MD. Devoted wife of the late Milton Sarubin and the late Irv Golden; beloved mother of Jessica Burdine and Linda Sarubin and her husband Carroll Swam; adored sister of Agnes Richter; loving aunt of Nancy Richter, Mark Richter, Marvin Barrash and David Barrash. Also survived by her cherished friend, Daisy Straisinger.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Molly with memorial contributions to the Maryland ASPCA. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 17 to July 21, 2019