On November 5, 2020, Molly Therese Hahn, (nee Davis), beloved wife of Noah Hahn, devoted mother of Doyle, Leo, and Elizabeth Hahn, loving daughter of John Davis and the late Donna Davis, dear sister of Kevin, Michael, and Ryan Davis.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Monday, November 9, 2020, 4-8 PM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Avenue, Towson, Maryland 21204 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame to support brain cancer research. Gifts may be made online at giving.nd.edu
, by phone at (574) 631-5150, or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Please make checks payable to the University of Notre Dame. In all cases, please indicate that you would like to direct your gift to the Molly Hahn and Rebecca Pflueger Memorial Fund.