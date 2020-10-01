Mona Wood, 85, of Pikesville, Maryland died of cancer on September 30, 2020. She is survived by her loving children Gillian (Edward) Meigs and Courtney (Jayme) Wood, grandchildren, Jenny Meigs, Lucy Meigs, Skylar Wood and Hayden Wood. She was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin J. Wood who she was married to for 42 years and together they enjoyed traveling the world.
Mona dedicated much of her life to volunteering and found great joy in all the work she did on behalf of Hadassah – both the local chapter and the National organization. She was a life Member, National Board Member and was fulfilled by supporting Hadassah through many of the organization's initiatives and projects.
Mona liked playing bridge with friends, taking long walks, going to the gym and always made sure she was home to watch the Ravens games.
Above all, Mona enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to www.hadassah.org