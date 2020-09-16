1/1
Monica Anne Jankowitz
Monica Anne Jankowitz, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at the age of 60. A loving mother and dedicated wife, she was predeceased by her husband, Jeffrey Jankowitz and father, Robert H "Herbie" Jacobson. Monica is survived by her mother, Maxine Jacobson; son, Eytan Jankowitz (Sarah Peng); and siblings, Brenda Avitan, Andrea Sochovlansky, and Sheila Jacobson.

A virtual funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
