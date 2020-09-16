Or Copy this URL to Share

Monica Anne Jankowitz, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at the age of 60. A loving mother and dedicated wife, she was predeceased by her husband, Jeffrey Jankowitz and father, Robert H "Herbie" Jacobson. Monica is survived by her mother, Maxine Jacobson; son, Eytan Jankowitz (Sarah Peng); and siblings, Brenda Avitan, Andrea Sochovlansky, and Sheila Jacobson.



A virtual funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.



