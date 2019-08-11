Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Monica C. Landman

Monica C. Landman Notice
On August 9, 2019; Monica C. Landman (nee Jeromin); beloved wife of Albert Landman; devoted mother of Robert Rinaldi (John Shutter); dear sister of Nanien Posner (David); step mother of Ted Landman (M.J. Snyder) and Michele Feiner.

A Memorial Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday August 12 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to www.cancer.og The family will receive friends at the home of Al Landman following services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
