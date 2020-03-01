Home

Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Lighthouse Senior Living
3100 North Ridge Road
Ellicott City, MD
Monica Rothe

Monica Rothe Notice
Monica Colbert Rothe of Ellicott City died peacefully on February 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack F. Rothe, cherished mother of Monica Fabbri and her husband Bill, Alicia Daum and her husband Brian, John Rothe and his wife Christine, and the late James Rothe, dear long-time Precious of George A. Purring, Jr., loving stepmother to his children Pat Hornby and her husband John, Greg Purring and his wife Jackie, Todd Purring and his wife Kim, devoted grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043, on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Senior Living, 3100 North Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Friday March 6, 2020 at 2pm. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
