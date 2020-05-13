Monroe Lunitz
Monroe Lunitz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving children, Hennie (Dr. Richard) Chase, Betsy (Michael) Pressman and Kathi (Jeffrey) Karlin; siblings, Marilyn (Ned) Sonabend, Michael (EJ) Dopkin; grandchildren, Emery Pressman, Kelly Chase (David) Zion, Aubry Pressman (Fiancee Adam Granat), Dylan Karlin and Jake Karlin; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Joy Lunitz (nee Dopkin); parents, Benjamin and Adele Lunitz and sister-in-law, Ansela Dopkin.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
