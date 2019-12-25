Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
the late residence
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
the late residence
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
the late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Monroe Sandberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monroe Sandberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monroe Sandberg Notice
Monroe Sandberg, of Columbia MD, passed away on December 23, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife Ruth, two sons, Drew (Christine) Sandberg and Brian Sandberg, his daughter, Marnee (Albert) Bloomfield; his sister, Eryl (Bob) Cox; his sister-in-law, Marcia Friedlander, his grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Korobkin, Victoria Weaver, Tori Waldron, Seth Sandberg, Riley Sandberg, Max Bloomfield, Daniel Bloomfield and Joseph Bloomfield.

Services at Witzke Funeral Home, 5555 Twin Knolls Road, Columbia, MD 21045 on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD. Donations in Monroe's memory can be made to the . The family will be sitting shiva at the late residence Thursday to Sunday with a shiva minyan at 7:30pm on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg, Rockville MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monroe's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -