Monroe Sandberg, of Columbia MD, passed away on December 23, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife Ruth, two sons, Drew (Christine) Sandberg and Brian Sandberg, his daughter, Marnee (Albert) Bloomfield; his sister, Eryl (Bob) Cox; his sister-in-law, Marcia Friedlander, his grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Korobkin, Victoria Weaver, Tori Waldron, Seth Sandberg, Riley Sandberg, Max Bloomfield, Daniel Bloomfield and Joseph Bloomfield.
Services at Witzke Funeral Home, 5555 Twin Knolls Road, Columbia, MD 21045 on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD. Donations in Monroe's memory can be made to the . The family will be sitting shiva at the late residence Thursday to Sunday with a shiva minyan at 7:30pm on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg, Rockville MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019