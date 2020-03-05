Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:30 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
1008 St. Georges Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map

Moritz Sigmund Shapiro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Moritz Sigmund Shapiro Notice
Moritz Sigmund Shapiro, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 3, 2020, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Shapiro (nee Kloze); children, Rosellen (Norman) Bloomberg, Robert Shapiro (Lisa Davis), and Margie Shapiro; grandchildren, Jesse Bloomberg, Sam Bloomberg, Alexander Shapiro, Rebecca Shapiro, Griff Ruck and Anderson Ruck. He was predeceased by his parents, Hilda and Samuel Shapiro and sister, Florence "Splash" Kluger.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 5, at 2:30 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mitzvah Fund, C/O Baltimore Community Foundation, P.O. Box 37422, Baltimore, MD 21298. In mourning at 1008 St. Georges Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Thursday, following interment, with a service at 7pm and receiving Friday from 1pm-5pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moritz's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -