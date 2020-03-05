|
|
Moritz Sigmund Shapiro, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 3, 2020, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Shapiro (nee Kloze); children, Rosellen (Norman) Bloomberg, Robert Shapiro (Lisa Davis), and Margie Shapiro; grandchildren, Jesse Bloomberg, Sam Bloomberg, Alexander Shapiro, Rebecca Shapiro, Griff Ruck and Anderson Ruck. He was predeceased by his parents, Hilda and Samuel Shapiro and sister, Florence "Splash" Kluger.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 5, at 2:30 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mitzvah Fund, C/O Baltimore Community Foundation, P.O. Box 37422, Baltimore, MD 21298. In mourning at 1008 St. Georges Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Thursday, following interment, with a service at 7pm and receiving Friday from 1pm-5pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020