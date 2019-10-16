|
On October 14, 2019, Harriett Joanne Morris (nee Speelman), beloved wife of the late James Eugene Morris; devoted mother of Candice Streett(Gene), David Morris(Brenda), Susan Hopkins(Alan), Daniel Morris(Regina), Lori Barnard(Andy) and Debra Farcosky(Allan); loving sister of Harry Speelman, Jean Linsenbiegler and the late Jetta Lee Baker. Also survived by 14 grandchildren & 10 great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Those desiring may make donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019