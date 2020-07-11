1/1
Morris (Marc) Jacobs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris Lester Jacobs (Marc) died on July 9, 2020 at the age of 71 in his hometown of Newtown PA. Marc had an outstanding successful career as a Bio Medical Engineer respected and admired by all that worked with him. He was the consummate professional in his field. He will be greatly missed for the giving, gentle, caring soul he portrayed to everyone who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Sandy (nee Voliner). Father of Allyson Jacobs, Drew (Christine) Jacobs and Scott Kaplan. Son of Betty and the late Irvin Jacobs. Brother of Dawn (Richard) Zimmerman. Grandfather of Aiden and Emma. Also surviving adoring nieces, nephews and great nieces.

Due to COVID19 there will be a private family graveside service in Pennsylvania. Betty Jacobs Keyser and Dawn Zimmerman will be sitting in private shiva at Betty's home; #1 Highstepper Court, Apt 404, Baltimore, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
JoAnn Huth
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved