Morris Lester Jacobs (Marc) died on July 9, 2020 at the age of 71 in his hometown of Newtown PA. Marc had an outstanding successful career as a Bio Medical Engineer respected and admired by all that worked with him. He was the consummate professional in his field. He will be greatly missed for the giving, gentle, caring soul he portrayed to everyone who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Sandy (nee Voliner). Father of Allyson Jacobs, Drew (Christine) Jacobs and Scott Kaplan. Son of Betty and the late Irvin Jacobs. Brother of Dawn (Richard) Zimmerman. Grandfather of Aiden and Emma. Also surviving adoring nieces, nephews and great nieces.



Due to COVID19 there will be a private family graveside service in Pennsylvania. Betty Jacobs Keyser and Dawn Zimmerman will be sitting in private shiva at Betty's home; #1 Highstepper Court, Apt 404, Baltimore, MD.



