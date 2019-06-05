Home

On May 17, 2019, Morris John Carlson, 79, of Forest Hill, beloved husband of Sandra Anne Carlson; devoted father of Nicholas A. Carlson & his wife Oksana and Christopher J. Carlson; dear brother of the late Roger Carlson and Marvin Carlson; loving grandfather of Bess, Maxim, Augustus, Isaac, Sophia and Andrei.Family and friends will honor Morris's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, St. Mary's Road, Abington, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Harford County Humane Society, 2208 Connelly Road, Fallston, MD 21047 or the , Mid-Atlantic Affiliate, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019
