|
|
Krome , Morris Lee
On Monday, June 10, 2019, Major Morris Lee "Mike", "Moe" Krome, (MSP retired), 79, loving husband of Carolyn Dudley Krome, father of Kenneth Krome and Keith Dudley(Kathleen)Krome; grandfather of Stephanie Wright, Sara French and Sharon Krome; great-grandfather of 3; brother of the late Nathan Krome.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Mike's Life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Time of Sharing will be held at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in Mike's memory, can be offered to the Maryland State Police Museum, thru the MSP Alumni Association and mailed to Jack Howard, 1750 Plantation, Dunkirk, MD 20754 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.
To view full obituary or to offer online condolences to the family, see www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019