Morris Louis Eventoff

Morris Louis Eventoff Notice
Morris Louis Eventoff, of Owings Mills, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 82. He was predeceased by his loving wife Janice L. Eventoff (nee Dolan), and is survived by his children, Terry Manskow, Risa (Teddy) Offit, and Josh (Nicole) Eventoff, siblings Paul (Donna) Eventoff, Richard (Bobbie) Eventoff, Frank (Andrea) Eventoff, and Nisan Eventoff, grandchildren Max Offit, Mia Eventoff, Lola Eventoff, Trond Manskow (Lindsey), Thor Manskow (Alicia), Tyler Manskow (Shelby), and Trent Manskow (Jessica) and 2 loving great granchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Joesph and Ethel Eventoff.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019
