Morton "Morty" H. Dermer, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed peacefully on May 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 19, 1927 he was 91 years old. Morty had a successful plumbing and heating career. After retiring from the plumbing and heating business in Baltimore, Maryland and moving to Florida he began a second career at Walt Disney World. He retired after 23 years at Walt Disney World. Not satisfied sitting around at home he began his final career at Legoland, FL. He was a people person and enjoyed his work immensely. Morty made friends from all over the world. He is survived by his wife Roslyn Dermer of 56 years, sons Army Col. Ret. Philip J. Dermer (Mary); Kenneth Dermer (Isabelle); Andrew L. Dermer; and Bonus son Gary E. Rubenstein (Bryna); seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Morty was a Veteran of the Navy Seabees and will be interred at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forsythe Hospice House, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Florida 33823, in memory of Morty Dermer.