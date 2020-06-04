Muriel Ella Silverstein (nee Weisberg), of Sykesville, MD, passed away on June 1, 2020, at the age of 93. She is survived by her loving children, Marc Silverstein (fiancee, Sheryl Platt) and R. Steven (Cheryl) Silverstein; sisters-in-law, Judy (Stanley) Silverstein and Carolyn Silverstein; grandchildren, David (Becky) Silverstein, Stephanie (M. Zachary) Kraft, R. Scott Silverstein (fiancee, Anne Lumpkin), and Rachel Silverstein; great grandchildren, Jacob and Nathan Silverstein and Logan Kraft; daughter-in-law, Ellen Silverstein; and nieces and nephew, Roz (Ron) Guarnieri, Marcie (Jeff) Plotkin, and Michael Silverstein. She was predeceased by her long time companion, Bernard Popick, parents, Tillie and Irving Weisberg, and sisters, Shirley (Elmer) Lappin and Sonya (Alex) Passen.



Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to FRA-Fairhaven Residence Association 7200 Third Avenue Sykesville, Maryland 21784 in memo section of check note - "employee appreciation fund".



