Muriel "Mickey" Baylin Hyman, 98, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the Hospice Center MasoniCare HealthCenter, Wallingford, CT. She was predeceased by her sisters, Vivian Baylin Lichtenstein, Cynthia Baylin Frost, brother George Baylin, M.D., husband Harold Hyman, D.D.S, and daughter Carol Hyman Waterman. Mickey was born in Baltimore, MD on June 21, 1922, the daughter of the late Dr. Morris and Pauline Baylin. She graduated Western High School and Duke University.



She will be remembered as a warm, loving mother and grandmother for whom her family meant the world. As a long time resident of Meriden, she was involved with important social, cultural and educational groups including the NAACP and AAUW. She was a talented artist who loved to paint. She and Harold loved boating and extensively cruised the waters from New England to the Bahamas.



She is survived by two sons Rob Hyman and his wife Sally of Bryn Mawr, PA and David B. Hyman, D.D.S and his wife Dana of Meriden, CT. She also leaves four grandchildren who adored her; Cody, Marley, Matt and Nicky.



The family will hold a small private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with her interest in social issues especially during these difficult times, contributions can be made to Southern Poverty Law Center 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104.



