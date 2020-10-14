1/
Muriel "Sandy" Simon
On Sunday, October 11, 2020 Muriel "Sandy" Simon (nee Reith) of Towson, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Albert F. Simon; devoted mother of Sandra L. Suffredini and her husband Richard, Lori L. Parker and her husband Craig; loving grandmother of Karyn Price, Lindsey Schaale and Scott Parker; great grandmother of Andrew, Aidan, Olivia, Jack and Aubrey.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Muriel with memorial contributions to Trinity Episcopal Church-Towson. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
October 11, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
