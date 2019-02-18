Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Inurnment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Tuerk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Tuerk


1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Muriel Tuerk Notice
On February 16, 2019, Muriel E. Tuerk (nee Coulbourne), born March 3, 1922 in Marion Station, MD. beloved wife of the late C. Edward Tuerk; loving mother of Carl E. Tuerk, Jr. and the late Emilie Sibilio; dear grandmother of Stephanie M. Tuerk, Joseph L. Brunner, Michelle E. Coventry and Angelo J. Sibilio; dear mother-in-law of Joseph Sibilio.The family will receive friends at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Sunday , March 3 from 3-6 PM. Inurnment will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery Monday , March 4, 10 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.