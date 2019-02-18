|
On February 16, 2019, Muriel E. Tuerk (nee Coulbourne), born March 3, 1922 in Marion Station, MD. beloved wife of the late C. Edward Tuerk; loving mother of Carl E. Tuerk, Jr. and the late Emilie Sibilio; dear grandmother of Stephanie M. Tuerk, Joseph L. Brunner, Michelle E. Coventry and Angelo J. Sibilio; dear mother-in-law of Joseph Sibilio.The family will receive friends at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Sunday , March 3 from 3-6 PM. Inurnment will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery Monday , March 4, 10 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019