After a brief and courageous battle with a Esophageal Cancer, Muriel W. Bradley, 85yrs, passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
As a longtime resident of Howard County, Muriel spent the last 60 years involved with and contributing to her community. Along with raising four children, she participated in many of their school activities, remained very involved with her church and, over the years, her generous spirit lead her to community service through several outreach programs.
She was born and raised in Maryland where she and her husband established a warm and loving home for their family. She enjoyed everything about the Chesapeake Bay, spent many summer vacations camping along North and Mid-Atlantic regions and, after retiring, became quite a world traveler! But her greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with her family and friends. She welcomed everyone into her home and she hosted most of holiday and family gatherings for decades.
This loving and beautiful soul will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of 65 years, Daniel F Bradley Jr., her 3 children Lydia Bradley Umlandt, Sheila Bradley Geist and Andrew Wallace Bradley, and preceded in death by her son Daniel F Bradley lll, along with her 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
We will forever miss her kind, gentle, generous and loving light as she shined brighter than she'll ever know.
Services were held on January 19th, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Muriel's memory to Grass Roots Crisis Intervention Center, 6700 Freetown Rd., Columbia, MD 21044, or www.grassrootscrisis.org .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 16, 2020